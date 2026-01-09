Titans, Challengers set up ACL final date

Sports

Legal Titans and Lawyer Challengers booked their places in the final of the Advocates Cricket League (ACL) after registering impressive wins in the semi-finals at the GCA Academy Ground, Porvorim, on Friday.

 In the first semi-final, league toppers United Brothers were stunned as Legal Titans completed the highest successful run chase in tournament history. Batting first, United Brothers posted 215 for 4 in 20 overs, with Devanand Korgaonkar top-scoring with 57. Chasing the target, Legal Titans produced a blistering display, with Kishan Kavlekar hitting 45 off 18 balls and Kyle Ticlo remaining unbeaten on 55 off 19 deliveries to secure a five-wicket win with two balls to spare.

The second semi-final saw Lawyer Challengers defend a modest total of 151, restricting 18 Juners to 134 for 5 in 20 overs for a 17-run victory. Achit Shigwan led the effort with an all-round performance, scoring 37 runs and taking a wicket, while Iftikhar Agha claimed 2/32 to strengthen the bowling attack. The title clash is scheduled today at 6 p.m. at the same venue.

