Tivim villagers pitch for police outpost

Mapusa: Tivim villagers, during a gram sabha held on Sunday, demanded to set up a police output in the village.

During discussion on the maintenance of Tivim fort, which is lying in a neglected state, a villager Sebastian Pereira demanded with the panchayat to take up steps for the maintenance of the fort.

He also brought to the panchayat’s notice the signboard installed near the fort which shows Tivim road as Colvale road and asked the panchayat to rectify the error.

He also demanded removal of the dustbin that has been placed near the fort as garbage is being dumped there, which then gets scattered all around.

Villagers also brought to notice of the panchayat body about the existence of ‘Pandav’s Pond’ at Madel and also a cave near electricity department office and asked the panchayat to inform the Archeology Department about it.

The ordinary gram sabha was presided over by sarpanch Sunita Salgaonkar along with Dhiraj Govekar in presence of police force wherein organic farming issue was discussed. Following demand of villagers, it was proposed that the panchayat will write to agriculture and horticulture departments to send resource person for a meeting at the panchayat to explain villagers about organic farming.

Vinod Kandolkar said that “the panchayat should write to police to undertake patrolling in the village especially during late night”. Locals also demanded that the panchayat propose a police output in the village to control anti-social elements if any. Replying on the issue, the sarpanch assured to take up the matter with police.

A gram sabha member Arun Shinde raised concern over increasing number of residential and commercial projects in the village with high FAR.

“Few years ago, it was resolved in gram sabha that any project with over 200 metre built up area has to take approval of gram sabha despite that projects are coming up without gram sabha approval which is violation,” he said.

He further said that “big projects are being constructed by showing existing road which is hardly three to four metre wide as ten-metre road as per Regional Plan which is also yet to be notified and projects are approved which is a threat to traditional old houses in the village.”