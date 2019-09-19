Toilet facility provided to more than 300 households in Calangute: Lobo

Candolim: Calangute constituency has become the cleanest constituency in Goa and even open defecation-free, said Calangute MLA Michael Lobo.

“In pursuance of the dream of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Swacch Bharat, toilet facility has been provided to more than 300 households in Calangute,” Lobo added.

Lobo was speaking at a function held at Provedoria, Candolim to celebrate birthday of the Prime Minister Modi, in the presence of Mandrem MLA and GTDC chairman Dayanand Sopte and chairman of Sanjay School Gurudas Pawaskar.

Lobo said, “Calangute constituency has become the cleanest constituency in Goa. We have all the facilities. It took us 3 years; there are no dark spots in Calangute. 40 to 50,000, domestic and foreign tourists visiting Calangute daily. And inspite of this, the panchayat has done a good job of keep the village clean.”

He said, “In Calangute constituency, more than 300 toilets have been constructed, and if any household has been left it can contact the panchayat office, within 3 months a toilet will be constructed.”

He also assured the people that if any household is without electricity connection and water connection, these basic facilities will be provided to the household. And if the household poor, we will provide the facilities free of cost.”

Speaking about the Prime Minister, Lobo said that “the world recognizes Modi as Iron Man of India, and to uplift the downtrodden, he has come out with many schemes. He has instructed all the states to work toward open defecation-free mission.

Sopte said that “it is sad to see parents being kept in home for the aged. Some inmates are from good families. Every parent takes a lot of trouble and make a lot of sacrifice to see their children come up in life and expect them to look after them in their old age.”