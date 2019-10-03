Top politician behind organizing a nude party?

Who is behind the nude party organised in Pedne? The main politicians from Pedne itself. This is an allegation made by Goa Surkasha Manch chief Subhash Velingkar. Supporting his contention, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has gone a step ahead and demanded that chief minister should expel these politicians.

GSM chief Velingkar has come down heavily on the BJP government. He claims that government is fully aware of the illegal trades and events going on in the coastal belt. In fact he even alleges that some police officers bribe the ministers to get postings in the coastal belt.

