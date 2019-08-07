Torrential rains cause widespread flooding in Bardez

Mapusa : Torrential rain has resulted in flood like situation in villages along the banks of River Chapora in Bardez taluka as the rise in water level was witnessed at various places in the taluka.

The Bardez disaster committee recued five members of a family in Revora.

The affected villagers are from Colvale, Revora, Camurlim parts of Siolim.

Water has submerged fields and roads along the riverside. Even the ferry service between Tuem- Camurlim has stopped. Incident of water entering into five shops and two houses was reported in Tar waddo in Colvale. Similarly seven houses were also affected at Manaswado, Chicalim in

Colvale.

With rise in water level a family of five members namely Madhuri Haldankar (60), Janki Haldankar (60), Mayur Haldankar (30), Siddesh Haldankar (34), Mohan Haldankar (30) all residents of Mokhrai waddo, Revora were rescued by the disaster management team along with the support of locals. Bardez mamlatdar said, “In Revora we have rescued a family and a dog and they have been shifted to safer place. Some residents from Camurlim have also been shifted due to the rise in the water level”.

Meanwhile the Pernem fire personnel rescued ten people from Shirgal on Tuesday from flooded area.

The fire personnel attached to the Mapusa fire station were on their toes throughout the day. Around 34 calls pertaining to trees falling on roads and houses were reported at Aldona, Siolim, Bastora and Chapora.