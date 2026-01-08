Tourism Finance Corp to co-sponsor hospitality AIF, anchor real estate fund

Agencies

New Delhi

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (TFCI) has decided to expand its presence in the alternative investment space by acting as a co-sponsor and anchor investor in two Category II Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), signalling a calibrated shift towards equity-linked and asset management opportunities.

In a regulatory disclosure, the company said it will act as co-sponsor and anchor investor in the Holystone Hospitality Fund, an equity-focused Category II AIF, with a proposed commitment of up to 5% of the total fund corpus. An application for registration of the fund has already been filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

In addition, TFCI will act as an anchor investor in the Certus Real Estate Fund, another Category II AIF, with an investment of up to 10% of the total fund size.

The application for registration of the Certus Real Estate Fund has also been submitted to SEBI.