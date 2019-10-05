Tourist dies in lightning strike at Candolim

Mapusa: In a freak accident, a tourist from Delhi died after lightning struck him while he was at the Candolim beach along with his wife and others. Following the incident, the wife who is pregnant was in shock and had to be administered medical aid.

The deceased is identified as Chaitanya Nagpal aged 35 years from South Delhi.

According to Calangute police, the incident took place at around 4 pm when the couple along with other family members was walking at the beach on Friday evening.

Eyewitness informed that following direction of lifeguard, the group who was swimming in the water came out of water and were on the beach, when lightning struck.

The lifeguards rushed to assist the couple and administered first aid before 108 emergency ambulances could arrive. Later, the injured man was shifted to primary health centre at Candolim and then shifted to the district hospital wherein Nagpal was declared died.

As per information shared by one of the family members, a group of five members and two children of Nagpal family who are natives of South Delhi had arrived in Goa on October 2 and staying in a hotel near Candolim beach.

Calangute police have registered an unnatural death case and shifted the body to Goa Medical College at Bambolim for post-mortem. Calangute police is investigating the case.