Tourist taxi operators call off strike

Panaji: After meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Assembly complex on Thursday evening, president of All Goa Tourist Taxi Owners’ Association Chetan Kamat announced that the private taxis will be back on the roads from Friday, August 9.

The taxi operators, however, said that they will not join the GoaMiles app-based taxi service.

The private tourist taxi operators had demanded the scrapping of GoaMiles and in protest kept their vehicles off the road from last Friday.

Speaking to media, Kamat said that the Association has decided to call off the strike after getting a positive assurance from the Chief Minister. He said that the discussion also involved the app issue and added that the Chief Minister has assured the Association to resolve their issues step by step.