‘Tourists dissatisfied with Bardez road infra’

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji: A new study has raised serious concerns about tourist dissatisfaction with road infrastructure across the Bardez taluka, warning that the shortcomings could damage Goa’s reputation as a top global tourism destination.

The research was conducted between mid-February and mid-March 2024 by Biki Kundu, a Masters student from the Department of Geography at the University of North Bengal, and examined tourist satisfaction at Anjuna, Baga, Calangute, Candolim and Sinquerim beaches. Published in the ‘Indian Journal of Landscape Systems and Ecological Studies’, the study highlights a gap in understanding tourist perceptions of road infrastructure in one of Goa’s most-visited regions.

Kundu surveyed 75 domestic and international tourists using a detailed questionnaire covering 17 aspects of road transportation. The sample comprised 60% male respondents, most aged between 21 and 55 years. Of these, 53.3% were domestic tourists, while 46.7% were foreign visitors, with Russians forming the largest international group at 45.71%.

The findings revealed widespread dissatisfaction with key road safety elements. Traffic signals drew negative responses from 61.3% of tourists, road shoulder conditions from 62.7%, road markings from 57.3%, and speedbreakers from 53.4%.

Only 27% of roads had footpaths, and those available were narrower than the Indian Road Congress minimum width of 1.8 metres. Nearly 47.01% of roads remained under gram panchayat control, restricting footpath development.

Security concerns were also prominent. A total of 46.7% of respondents said they felt unsafe while travelling on roads, with female tourists reporting discomfort during night travel due to poor police presence. The study notes that incidents of young men making vulgar comments contributed to a sense of insecurity, while the lack of security personnel left tourists unsure of how to seek help in emergencies.

The dominance of private transport operators further aggravated the situation. With government buses making up only 15% of available transport, tourists experienced long waiting times and high fares, creating conditions ripe for financial exploitation.

Kundu has recommended urgent government intervention, including strengthening security presence, especially at night, and increasing government-operated bus services to reduce the dependency on private operators. The study also calls for widening footpaths to meet national standards and improving road safety infrastructure with proper equipment and markings.

The study concludes that although tourists are “generally satisfied” with the available road transport, addressing these deficiencies is essential to ensure Bardez retains its competitive edge in the global tourism landscape.