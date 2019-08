In Goa, nearly 268 road accidents were reported in the month of June 2019 in which 24 were fatal accidents and 29 persons lost their lives. Challans were issued for 6227 traffic violation.

Now in a bid to streamline the often chaotic traffic in the state and country the recently passed amendment bill of 2019 has brought in steeper fines and punishments including loss of license and jail time for traffic violators.