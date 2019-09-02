Transition from defending to scoring is the key: Bibiano

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Margao: India’s showing in the recently concluded SAFF U–15 Championship in Kolkata will allow coach Bibiano Fernandes start the preparations for the AFC U–16 Championship 2020 qualifiers on a stronger footing because winning a tournament – scoring 28 goals in five matches without conceding a single goal – is a confidence boosting statistic.

Scoring goals has been the bane of football in India. Through times, the country has depended on few individuals to score and that is why an influx of foreign players to undo this shortfall because the game is about goals. Foreign players are still sought as strikers in India. However, Bibiano’s team performance during the U-15 SAFF Championship is presenting optimism of different hues.

“The scouting process has improved a lot over the last few years. I think that is one of the main reasons why we are seeing such a result. The scouting that we have now is different to what it was before and that is why we are able to get the best players from all over the country,” coach Bibiano told The Navhind Times.

“After the U-16 Championship, we realised our strength and weakness in various positions and knew which players were required to strengthen our team. The scouting team did a good job to go around and find the players we needed. I think the addition of players spotted by the scouting team was the biggest boost,” affirms Bibiano when asked to single the main reason on the performance of

the team.

“Goal scoring is a team effort. The more chances you create to score goals, the more goals you can score. We created numerous chances and that is why we ended up scoring so many goals. A team creates goal scoring chances that are why I attribute the goals scored to the team,” claims Bibiano.

“Off course we need players who can finish with goals. We now have very dependable goal scorers. We had Dhanu and Vikrant last year and the scouts have given us another few more and all of them are getting used to the art of scoring,” admits Bibiano.

“Scoring is one aspect of the game and defending is another but I have begun showing the boys the transition from scoring to defending. If we defend, the boys need to know how to prepare an attack and if we lose a scoring chance, we need to know how to defend. The full team has to be involved in this transition and the boys are learning this,” thinks Bibiano as he explains how India finished the tournament by not conceding a goal despite scoring so many.

“It is nice to see that the boys understand the importance of always sticking to a high level of playing irrespective of the result. We knew we had qualified after our third game and yet the boys did not drop the level of their match. They took every match as a final and that is another reason why we kept scoring more and more without letting in a single goal,” reasons Bibiano whilst illustrating a new mind frame he is trying to inject in

his wards.

The India team reached Goa on Sunday after their SAFF triumph and will leave for Turkey for an exposure tour in five days before the team starts its AFC U-16 Championships 2020 qualifiers, scheduled to take place from September 18-22, 2019. The Indians have been drawn in Group B and will face hosts Uzbekistan, Bahrain and Turkmenistan.