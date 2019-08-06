Transport dept initiates steps to cancel permits of striking taximen

Panaji: Acting tough against taxi operators who are continuing with their strike despite invocation of Goa Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), the transport department has initiated steps to cancel permit of striking taxi operators.

The transport department has issued show-cause notices to at least 50 tourist taxi operators including yellow black taxi operators as a preliminary step to seek their reply on why permits cannot be cancelled for violating condition of permit and the hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

“The permits for the taxi operators are being issued on the condition of operating services regularly and not keeping taxis off road to cause any inconvenience. When they fail to do so, the notices are being issued seeking explanation from them on why their permits should not be cancelled. If they fail to appear then ex-parte order will be passed cancelling their permits,” said a senior official from the transport department.

There are over 20,000 taxi operators who have kept their vehicles off roads for last four days demanding to scrap the taxi aggregator app GoaMiles. At the taxi union meeting on Sunday, the taxi operators had announced that they will surrender their permits if their demand is not fulfilled by Thursday.

However, the transport department has started issuing show-cause notices to the striking taxi operators.

The government spends annually Rs 15 crore towards subsidy on fuel, insurance and purchase of new vehicle on public transport operators, however, the cancelled permit holders will not be able to receive any subsidy or benefits from the government and neither will they be allowed to ply taxis.

He also stated that the assistant directors of transport of eleven talukas have been asked to register complaint against agitating taxi operators with their respective police stations to take action under Section 4 of the Goa Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1988 for violating order on prohibition

of strike.