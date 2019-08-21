Transport dept to make police verification mandatory for issuance of driving licences

Vasco: The Minister for Transport Mauvin Godinho has said that the transport department will make police verification mandatory for issuing driving licenses in order to bring in discipline and also to give preference to locals in the transport sector.

Godinho was speaking to the media after holding a meeting of the airport advisory committee involving stakeholders to resolve various issues in and around Dabolim airport on Tuesday.

He disclosed that transport department has decided to stop issuing permissions for rent-a-cab and rent-a-bike service in the state. “We will also cancel the permits of those issued earlier to bring in discipline in the transport sector. I will review the permits which are earlier allocated by the department. My idea behind canceling and stop issuing permits to rent-a-cab and rent-a-bike is to give opportunities to the youth and the son of soil to get a maximum share in the transport sector”, disclosed Godinho.

He maintained that he has issued strict instructions to the police, traffic police and RTO to follow total traffic management so that discipline can be maintained at Dabolim airport. “I have instructed the police, traffic police and RTO to coordinate and work in tandem to bring in discipline on the road and also to maintain free flow of traffic inside the airport when people come to drop and take the passengers. Everything should be done in a proper manner”, said Godinho and further emphasized that yellow and black taxis need to follow the discipline while parking their vehicles at the airport premises.

Godinho informed that the much awaited commissioning of the multi-level car parking (MLCP) at Dabolim airport will be held by the end of October.

Speaking to pressmen, Godinho said, “I am very much happy to announce that the bureau safety has resolved the issue that cropped up at MLCP with regards to the safety aspects. The MLCP facility will be thrown open by the end of October this year. He also announced the construction work of the grade separator project has been completed and the project will be inaugurated by the end of October.