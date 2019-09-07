Transport officials to be lenient with violators in initial period

NT NETWORK

Panaji

As the state has no power to reduce the quantum of fine, the transport department will go ahead as scheduled with enforcement of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, from the next week onwards.

However, in the initial phase, the transport department officials will try to raise awareness among drivers and instil fear of the steep penalties in order to dissuade drivers and riders from repeating traffic violations, said sources in the transport department.

The issue was deliberated and discussed during a high-level meeting held with Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho at the Secretariat on Friday.

The sources said that the motor vehicle laws fall under the provisions of concurrent list and thus the power to reduce the penalties lies with the central government. However, the state has the authority to only delegate power to enforcement officials to compound offences.

The transport department is now waiting for a legal vetting from the law department on the notification to delegate powers under Section 200 of the Motor Vehicles Act to law enforcement officers like assistant motor vehicle inspector, motor vehicle inspector and police personnel of sub inspector and above ranking

to compound offences.

The transport department has assured not to be strict with traffic rule violators during the initial period of implementation of the newly amended Motor Vehicle Act.

“We may not rigorously implement the rules in the initial period but we will start with full enforcement after a few weeks. Our intention would be to educate the citizens on the new motor vehicle laws and not to harass anyone in the initial period,” a senior transport official said.

Steep penalties for traffic rule violations came into effect across the nation from September 1 under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Under the Act, motorists can be fined up to Rs 5,000 for jumping red light, using cellphone while driving, overtaking wrongly or driving against the flow of traffic. According to Section 194C of the law, more than two persons riding a two-wheeler are liable to be fined Rs 1,000. Earlier, the fine was Rs 100.

Similarly, driving without wearing the seat belt or not wearing a helmet, which earlier invited a fine of Rs 100, will now attract a fine of Rs 1,000. Penalty for drunk driving has also been increased. Also, for the first time, a provision has been made to impose a stiff fine of 200 per cent on law enforcement officials, if they violate traffic rules.

A new Section 199A has been introduced, according to which, if a juvenile is caught driving a vehicle, his guardian and the owner of the vehicle would be deemed guilty and would have to pay a steep fine of Rs 25,000, with imprisonment up to three years, and registration of the vehicle will also be cancelled.