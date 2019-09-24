Travel giant’s demise may hit India’s inbound travel

IANS

New Delhi

With British travel giant Thomas Cook going belly up, India’s inbound travel could be severely hit and hence adverse impact on foreign exchange (forex) earning too in the months to come.

Travel industry sources said that Thomas Cook sends a lot of high-spending tourists to India from countries such as the UK, Germany and France.

Countries like the UK, Germany and Italy where Thomas Cook has good presence are the key source markets for India.

“The shutdown of Thomas Cook would certainly impact inbound travel. The whole travel industry is struggling,” said Harjinder Singh, director of Delhi-based 24*7 Travels.com.

As per the latest official data, UK’s share into India’s total foreign tourist arrivals was 8.01 per cent in August, 2019. Among the top European source markets, German tourists accounted for 1.85 per cent

of the total FTAs in the previous month. The total FTAs in August 2019 were 7,98,587 as compared to 7,86,003 in August 2018 registering a growth of 1.6 per cent.

With global slowdown casting its shadow on travel business, the FTA growth is likely to be tepid in coming months. With one of the world’s top travel firm Thomas Cook going bankrupt, the travel business is certainly going to see tough time.

While Thomas Cook India is a completely separate entity from Thomas Cook UK post acquisition in 2012 by Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings, reaching out each wary customer following the recent development would not be easy for the Indian firm.

An industry insider, however, said it is a big task for Thomas Cook India to convince common people that it is not related to the ailing UK travel firm.

He further said that most of the organised players in the travel sector was struggling due to slowdown as travel spend is the first thing people put a break on when going is tough. Besides, the demand has already been low and the same reflects in the FTA data compiled by the government.