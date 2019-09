Trisha, Najida, Leoma, Ruchi, Anvi seal berths in finals

NT NETWORK

Margao

Top seed Trisha Verlekar set up a title clash with Najida Shaikh in sub junior girls finals at the All Goa Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, organised by BPS Sports Club, at BPS Hall premises, Margao on Tuesday.

Trisha is poised for a double crown as she has also moved into the cadet girls finals, where she will meet Leoma Fernandes. Ruchi Kirtani will face the challenge of Anvi Nadkarni in Mini cadet girls finals.

In sub junior girls semifinals, Trisha downed Urvi Surlakar 3-0 while Najida Shaikh had to face some resistance before prevailing to a 3-1 win over Trusha Hummanavar.

In cadet girls semifinals, both the finalists hardly broke into a sweat while registering comfortable wins over their opponents. Galya Fernandes succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Trisha while Ruchi Kirtani too could not get going, losing 3-0 to Leoma Fernandes.

There was some consolation for Ruchi who reached the mini cadets girls finals with an easy 3-0 win over Bhuvi Karmali.

The other mini cadets semifinal was a contrasting match which went the whole distance. Anvi Nadkarni came well from two sets to one down to edge out Pradnya Caro with a narrow 3-2 margin.

Following are the results:

Mini cadet girls Quarterfinals: Bhuvi Karmali bt Neeza Kamat 3-1 (11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 11-8); Pradnya Caro bt Juliel Pereira 3-0 (11-6, 12-10, 11-2).

Mini cadet girls semifinals: Ruchi Kirtani bt Bhuvi Karmali 3-0 (11-9, 11-3, 11-2); Anvi Nadkarni bt Pradnya Caro 3-2 (11-3, 10-12, 10-12, 11-9, 11-4).

Cadet girls quarterfinals: Trisha Verlekar bt Bhuvi Karmali 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-7); Galya Fernandes bt Riya Gopi 3-0 (11-3, 11-8, 11-2); Ruchi Kirtani bt Sunidhi Sawaikar 3-1 (11-6, 9-11, 11-2, 11-5); Leoma Fernandes bt Samaira Soares 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-8).

Cadet girls semifinals: Trisha Verlekar bt Galya Fernandes 3-0 (15-13, 11-4, 11-6); Leoma Fernandes bt Ruchi Kirtani 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-5).

Sub junior girls quarterfinals: Trisha Verlekar bt Galya Fernandes 3-0 (11-8, 12-10, 11-7); Urvi Surlakar bt Simran Kubal 3-2 (6-11, 14-12, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5); Trusha Hummanavar bt Sneha Mesta 3-0 (12-10, 12-10, 11-7); Najida Shaikh bt Aalya Arora 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7).

Sub junior girls semifinals: Trisha Verlekar bt Urvi Surlakar 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-4); Najida Shaikh bt Trusha Hummanavar 3-1 (11-3, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7).