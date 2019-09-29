TTAG foresees drop in foreign tourist arrivals this season

220 Russian tourists to arrive on October 4, ushering in the season

Panaji: President of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa Savio Messias on Saturday said the oncoming tourist season will not be a great one as there will a significant drop in tourist arrivals from Russia and Britain.

The first charter flight of the tourist season carrying approximately 220 tourists will arrive from Russia at the Dabolim airport on October 4.

“We are happy that the flow of foreign tourists into Goa will gain momentum with the arrival of charter flights. However, it will not be a great season this year… we don’t expect it because there will be a significant drop in tourist arrivals from Russia and Britain,” Messias explained.

There has been a decline in the arrivals of foreigners by charter flights over the years.

In 2016-17, a total of 988 flights came to Goa with 2,32,679 tourists while the 2018-2019 season saw 813 charter flights with 2,18,776 tourists.

The stakeholders have raised apprehensions that the arrival of tourists through charter flights may even go down further this season.

Messias said the agents who advertise abroad have not been able to attract tourists to Goa as the tourism department despite repeated requests has failed to announce beforehand the dates of annual festivals, which are hosted by the department.

“Grape Escapade, Carnival, Shigmo and food festival are organised by department itself. However, unfortunately, dates have not been announced. Hence the agents can’t advertise,” Messias said, adding that if festival schedules are announced in advance then it will help tourists plan for holidays.

He said the festivals will not only attract foreigners but also quality domestic tourists.

Goa Charter for Caper president Amar Dhumatker said the second charter for the season will arrive on October 11 with approximately 220 tourists.