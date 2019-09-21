TTAG hails decision

Panaji: Welcoming the cut in GST rates on hotel room tariffs, the president of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) Savio Messias said that though they expected a reduction to 12 per cent GST over the board, they are thankful to the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, who is also the nominated member from Goa on the GST Council, for their efforts in helping reduce the GST rates.

“A reduction to 12 per cent would have helped us compete with many other countries but nevertheless we are happy. I am extremely proud that TTAG lobbied to do what the industry in the entire country could not do for the last one year. I must thank my colleagues especially TTAG secretary Jack Sukija and managing committee chief Sunder Advani for their tremendous support,” he said.