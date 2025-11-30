Tusker Omkar returns to Goa after two months in Maha

Pernem: After almost two months, elephant Omkar has once again crossed the Maharashtra border and re-entered Goa via Banda. The tusker is currently in the Patradevi area of the Pernem taluka.

The 10-year-old animal had crossed the Tiracol river and moved into Maharashtra on September 27 after roaming in Ugavem, Tamboxem and Torxem villages of the Pernem taluka for around 15 days. For nearly two months, the tusker wandered through several villages in the Sawantwadi taluka of Maharashtra.

On September 12, Omkar entered Goa from the Netarde–Kadshi–Mopa border. For the first three days, he moved around the Torxem–Patradevi area, later heading towards Tamboxem.

Staying in the fields of Tamboxem village for over a week and causing damage to fields and plantations there, the elephant then moved into the fields of Ugavem village, where he remained for almost three days.

On September 27, he crossed the Tiracol river and entered Satoshe village in the Sawantwadi taluka.