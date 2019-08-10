Two Bills to regulate, promote Indian systems of medicine passed

Panaji: The State Legislative Assembly, on Friday, introduced and passed two Bills to regulate and promote Indian systems of medicine, which include ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, homoeopathy and Sowa-Rigpa.

One of the Bills is the Goa Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy Pharmacy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is for enacting a separate legislation for registration of practitioners of ayurvedic and other allied Indian system of medicines.

As per the Bill, the state government shall constitute a nine member board, to be called the Goa Board of Indian System of Medicines and Homeopathy.

The House also passed The Goa Ayurvedic and Other Allied Indian Systems of Medicine Council Bill, 2019 for regulating and promoting Indian Systems of Medicine which include ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, and Sowa-Rigpa commonly known as Tibetan system of medicine.

The Bills also provide for maintenance of registers for professionals engaged in Indian System of Medicine and Ayurvedic in the state.

Among other things, these two Bills seek to ensure adequate supply of high quality medical professionals for the Indian stream of medicine at both under graduate and postgraduate levels and promote

research.