Two Goan youth killed incar-truck collision in Lonavala

PTI

Pune

Two youth from Bardez taluka of Goa were killed after their car collided with a mini truck at Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday, the police said. The victims were part of a group of 14 persons from Goa that had come to Lonavala in Pune district for a picnic, they said.

The speeding car, carrying the two victims, collided head-on with a truck near Lion’s Point in the hill station, the police said.

“The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday. Some locals found two men stuck in the badly mangled car,” an official from Lonavala rural police station said.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh ‘Darshan’ Sutar (21) and Mayur Vengurlekar (24), both residents of Assagao in Bardez. The truck driver also suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment in a hospital, the police said.

The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem, they added.