Two owners booked, 4 managers held; police say Arpora club had no emergency exit

NT Reporter | Mapusa

In the Arpora club blaze that claimed 25 lives and left six injured, including tourists and staff, Anjuna police have booked owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, along with managers, event organisers and other staff of the restaurant/club Birch by Romeo Lane, for operating without adequate care, caution, or fire safety measures, and for organising a fire show inside the premises.

Police arrested four managers — Rajiv Modak (49), chief general manager; Priyanshu Thakur (32), gate manager; Rajveer Singhania (32), bar manager; and Vivek Singh, general manager — under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“Presently four persons have been arrested and inquiry is going on. An arrest warrant has been issued against the club owners and our team has left for Delhi to arrest them,” said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at a press conference.

Police said the bodies were shifted to the Goa Medical College on Sunday. Post-mortem was conducted on 17 victims, and five were handed over to relatives for the final rites. Of the six injured, one was discharged on Sunday.

According to information available, the incident occurred around 11.45 pm at Birch by Romeo Lane when a fire broke out in the ceiling area. A viral video shows flames erupting above the stage during a dance performance. Panic ensued as guests attempted to flee, but the fire spread rapidly due to the wooden structure, and thick smoke engulfed the venue.

Police said some people ran towards the basement, which had no emergency exit, leading to deaths caused by suffocation. The restaurant had no emergency exit door on the first floor or the deck floor, making evacuation impossible during the incident, said police.

Emergency services rushed to the spot immediately, but faced difficulty due to access issues.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reached the site around 3.30 am on Sunday, accompanied by Calangute MLA Michael Lobo and Director General of Police Alok Kumar. Police said the restaurant was operating without the required permissions and licences from competent authorities.

Anjuna police PI Suraj Gawas is conducting further investigation.