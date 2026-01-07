UB Ambaulim triumph over Guardian Angel SC

NT Reporter

Betalbatim

UB Ambaulim advanced to the quarterfinals of the 8th Martins Cup after 6-5 win via tie-breaker over Guardian Angel Sports Club at the Betalbatim.

Crimson Fernandes opened the scoring for Ambaulim in the 19th minute, followed by Alex Fernandes’ strike in the 53rd minute. Guardian Angels replied through Fhezer Gomes in the 12th minute and Preston Castano in the 42nd minute to level the scores.

The match went to a penalty shootout, where Alfiano, Sowell, Flexsion, and Visiton converted for Ambaulim. Fhezer, Sheldon, and Daniel scored for Guardian Angel, with Ambaulim prevailing 4-3.