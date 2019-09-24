UC Benaulim hammer St Rock YC

NT NETWORK

Benaulim

United Club of Benaulim had an easy outing against St Rock Youth Club, Calata-Majorda whom they beat 6-2 in the GFA’s Third Division League match played at Dando ground, Benaulim, on Monday.

United Club of Benaulim were the first to test the keeper in the opening minutes through Keegan Fernandes but his shot was saved by the rival keeper. However, St Rock YC conceded in the 18th minute when UC Benaulim’s Cedron Rodrigues finished in style to make it 1-0. Soon it was Keegan Fernandes who got on the score sheet to make it 2-0.

The winners led 2-0 at the break. Unlike first half, the second half was more thrilling as more six goals were scored between the two teams. Meeraw Rodrigues scored the team’s third for Benaulim in the 48th minute.

St Rock YC managed to reduce the deficit through Loveston Goes in the 50th minute.

However, UC Benaulim went all out and scored two quick goals through Roston Fernandes and Osbourne Fernandes in the 70th and 72nd minutes.

Royston Pereira pulled another goal back for St Rock YC in the 73rd minute but stubborn UC

Benaulim were not ready to give up as they netted their sixth through Switzer Fernandes in the 82nd minute.