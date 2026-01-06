UC Verna outclass SAC Colva by 3-1

NT Reporter

Verna

United Club of Verna defeated St Anthony Club, Colva 3-1 to enter the quarterfinals of the 2nd Vaidya Family Cup at the Government School Ground, Cuncolim on Tuesday.

UC Verna took an early lead and were 2-0 up in the first half. Roydon Rego drew first blood scoring in the 8th minute, receiving a pass from his teammate Royson Moniz. He then doubled the lead in the 14th minute with an assist from Aglon Abranches.

St Anthony Club manged to pull one back in the 35th minute through Joseph Pereira, but UC Verna sealed the win with a third goal from Eli Rego, with an assist from Clifton Rebello.

Both teams displayed attacking intent throughout the match. Colva missed key chances from David Costa and Rio Rebello, while Verna failed to convert opportunities through Roydon Rego and Eli Rego.

Roydon Rego was named man of the match, presented by Kuesh Desai, for his decisive performance.