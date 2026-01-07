Ucassaim comunidade complains of encroachment, illegal wall construction

NT Reporter

Mapusa

The Ucassaim comunidade has demanded action against private owners for alleged encroachment and construction of a compound wall on its land and has sought restoration of the property. Meanwhile, the Ucassaim panchayat is scheduled to inspect the property next week.

Ucassaim Comunidade president Mahesh Naik filed a complaint with the Additional Collector, North Goa, the Directorate of Panchayats, the Chief Town Planner of Town and Country Planning Department, the Administrator of Comunidades of North Zone, the Deputy Collector, Bardez, the local panchayat and others, demanding action against the private owners for cutting trees, dumping soil on comunidade land and constructing a compound wall.

The comunidade has demanded that the affected land be restored to its original position.

Naik alleged that the private landowners are in the process of constructing a road on the comunidade’s property and have erected a compound wall without obtaining permission from the panchayat or other authorities.

He said that there is no existing road or access on the property and that the private landowner is attempting to forcibly construct a road.

When contacted, the panchayat secretary said that it has decided to conduct a site inspection of the affected land in connection with the alleged encroachment.

“The private owners had obtained permission from the TCP Department for construction of the compound wall and that, considering the same, the panchayat issued a construction licence,” he said.