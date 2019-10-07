Ugem rise above SJD Areal, enter semis

Sao Jose de Areal: Ugem Rising Club entered the semifinals of 38th Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Sao Jose de Areal 4-3 via tie-breaker, at Padribhat grounds, Sao Jose de Areal on Sunday.

Both the teams played a defensive game and occasionally came up with some forays in both the sessions.

Though there were a few opportunities to find the the mark, the strikers at either end failed to maintain their composure when in the striking distance even from inside the box.

Selvin Pereira, Arnold Rodrigues, Sheilesh Velip and Sezvil Rodrigues did a fine job for Ugem Rising Club in the defence as well as in the midfield, falling back whenever required and pepping up pressure in the upfront.

The midfield of both teams at times looked in disarray and as such there were hardly any passes worth mentioning.

Sao Jose de Areal’s Mario Barreto, Nevil Fernandes, Larryl Mascarenhas and Frederic Endro worked in tandem with each other in the back four and at times did some overlapping to feed the strikers. However, the defence of the rival team stood firm when some openings were created to snatch the ball away from the feet of the strikes in the nick of time.

Both the goalkeepers – Ugem Rising’s Selvin Pereira and Sao Jose de Areal’s Joseph Monteiro rose to the occasion to pluck the ball firmly when shots came their direction.

In the first session Areal’s Frederic Endro was seen sending a powerful try which was beautifully collected by Ugem Rising keeper Selvin

Pereira.

Midway into the second session, Ugem Rising raised their match by a few notches and came close to finding the mark in the 55th minute when Sezvil Rodrigues unleashed a hot shot which Sao Jose de Areal keeper Joseph Monteiro swallowed with ease.

Soon Sao Jose de Areal initiated a counter offensive which saw Alvito Maura dodging two rival defenders before sending an angular effort which the Ugem Rising Club’s keeper Selvin parried away to safety with a good dive.

In the last few minutes of play both the teams tried some long shots which were off the mark.

In the tie breaker, Ugem Rising Club proved to be the better shooters, converting on four counts, while Sao Jose de Areal could bulge the nets only on three occasions.