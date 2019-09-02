Union Berlin humiliate Dortmund

Berlin: Union Berlin pulled off perhaps the biggest victory in their turbulent history, defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Stadion An der Alten Foersterei on Saturday.

Dortmund came into the match heavily favoured to win and reclaim their place on top of the table but struggled to match Union’s enthusiasm in sweltering conditions in the German capital.

Union were 1-0 up in the 22nd minute, with Marius Buelter scoring the side’s first ever top-flight goal at home.

Buelter latched onto a corner which had been struck low and fast, hammering the ball into the bottom right of the net.

The goal stung Dortmund into action, who equalised just two minutes later through Paco Alcacer.

Dortmund coasted through the remainder of the first half, dominating possession and territory as they went in search of what seemed like an inevitable second.

It was Union who would score next however, with Buelter grabbing a second by pouncing on a desperate clearance from Dortmund keeper Roman Buerki. Sebastian Andersson added another on the 75th minute to put the home side 3-1 up to claim their first ever win in the top division.

– Bayern dominate Mainz –

Bayern Munich new boy Ivan Perisic bagged his first goal for the champions as they romped to a 6-1 win over a hapless Mainz at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern showcased their attacking brilliance throughout, with six different players getting on the scoresheet.

Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth of the season in just three games, while Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies also scored.

Mainz took a shock early lead when Jean-Paul Boetius finished a superb sixth-minute counter attack, giving the visitors hope that they might be able to pick up their first point of the season.

However Pavard equalised for the hosts half an hour later through an expertly taken volley which recalled his stunning 2018 World Cup strike against Argentina.