Unprepared For Disaster

Recent floods show Goa lacks robust disaster response services

The flooding of parts of North Goa recently caught the state government sleeping. The victims found that the government was just not prepared for it. It is sheer chance that there were no major human casualties, but the credit for that should be given more to the people themselves who organised support for themselves and maintained caution. For years the state government has been talking of setting up a strong disaster management response agency. Every time a disaster hits the state, which is normally flooding of one or more parts, the state government is found to have not done anything robust in that regard. There are bodies for disaster management but they are without flesh and bones. Struck by the human misery brought by the sweep of flooding owing to incessant rains last week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promised the Assembly that he was going to order a study of the situation and make plans to manage such disasters in the future. Now, this has been the familiar promise given and broken by all previous governments. We can only hope that the sceptics are this time proven wrong.

Disaster management does not begin with rescue and relief. It begins with prevention. If the Chief Minister really wants to stop recurrence of what has happened he has to study how it could have been prevented. There were reports that the overspill of the Tillari River added to the fury of the disaster. The state has to have a dialogue with the Maharashtra government in order to put restrictions and checks upon the neighbouring state releasing water during heavy rains. If Maharashtra has to manage their own problems they cannot do it for their own problems, but they have to also take into account the problems they would cause to Goa. A robust inter-state committee has to be set up to exchange information real-time in the monsoon and decide on the action course based on mutual interests. In addition to setting up an inter-state instrument, the state government should also make policy changes to fix the heights at which roads and houses should be constructed in a given area to prevent flooding. Roads are usually built higher than the levels of ground at which houses stand on either side of them. Rules should be made that new houses should be constructed only at certain heights relative to road heights.

Apart from these institutional preparations, the state government has to study how it can establish robust disaster management services. These services must keep gathering and constantly updating information on the types of natural calamity that might strike different parts of the state. The changes in the behavior of Nature have become so unpredictable that no part of the state can be considered safe from a calamity. Of course, the disaster management agency must keep the most vulnerable areas and the most vulnerable people in those areas on top of their priority list. The agency, in coordination with government departments, has to prepare lists with names of officials and employees who would be deployed in case of a calamity for quick response. The lists have to be area-wise and must have qualified and trained employees. The agency has to also select civil society groups and citizen volunteers from the local areas and include them in the lists. The citizen volunteers would play a very significant role in guiding the disaster response teams in their operations. With all the information of weather forecast and reservoir levels, the disaster management agency can anticipate a natural calamity. The agency can send out early warnings to people at risk and prepare them before the calamity hits them.

Prepared well in advance for a calamity, the disaster management agency must be ready for emergency response in order to minimize losses of and damages to human life, property, agriculture, trade and industries. For this the agency has to have adequate rescue equipment such as boats. The response has to be fast and efficient. People are left without food and water when a calamity hits them. Using the local response teams they have to reach out essential supplies for human sustenance swiftly to the victims in every part.