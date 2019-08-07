UP govt counsel shot dead inside her residence

Etah (UP): A woman counsel of the Uttar Pradesh government was shot dead inside a government quarter in Etah district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Nutan Yadav, 35, was found dead in the quarter opposite the Police Lines where she used to live alone, Etah superintendent of police (SP) Sanjay Kumar said. She was unmarried, the officer said.

According to reports, some people from her village visited her often and used to stay at her residence.

“Prima facie, those visiting her house are under suspicion. Her family members have also suspected the role of these persons,” the officer said.

Etah senior SP Swapnil Mamgain, however, told reporters that the murder might have been executed by some close acquaintance of the family.

Two months ago, Darvesh Yadav, 38, the first woman president of the UP Bar Council, was shot dead inside the Agra Court premises by a fellow advocate, who shot himself dead too after gunning her down.

In another incident, involving fatal attacks on woman lawyers in Uttar Pradesh, a 60-year-old Supreme Court lawyer was found murdered inside her bungalow in Noida sector 31 on July 4.