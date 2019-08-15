UP offers help to Russia in agri, tech sectors

IANS

Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Russian region of Zabaykalsky Krai for cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food processing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was a part of the delegation to Russia led by the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, has offered the Russian government help with technology and planning in the fields of agriculture and power.

According to the government’s spokesperson, the Chief Minister, who returned to Lucknow on Tuesday night, had addressed Russian industry and the government on Monday and spoke about the ways in which the state could help in development of far east Russia.

“There are possibilities of development of agriculture and its allied areas in about 8 million hectares of far east Russia. This will open up investment opportunities in the region,” he said.

Talking about the ties between India and Russia over the past 70 years and thanking the country in its contribution in India’s infrastructural development, Adityanath said, “The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

are top research and development institutions in the field of agriculture and contract farming in India. Their expertise and guidance will help in preparing the road map for integrated development of agriculture in far east Russia.”

The Chief Minister further spoke about setting up of mega food parks and cold storage chains in the state, stressing on their importance in reducing damage to crops after harvesting and in obtaining a fair price for produce of farmers.

Adityanath said that the technical skill and management of resources that have been adopted in the state will also help in improving production in far east Russia.

He spoke about the need to promote off-grid decentralised solar systems in far east Russia to help in providing cheaper power in its regions.