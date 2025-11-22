Use of private vehicles for deliveries under transport dept scanner

Goa News

The rise in home delivery of food and daily consumables using private vehicles has come under the lens of the Transport Department for alleged registration violations. Several food delivery agents from outside the state are also under scrutiny for suspected tax evasion.

Sources in the Transport Department said there has been a sharp rise in home delivery of food and other consumables, with agents using private vehicles to transport consignments.

“Private vehicles cannot be used for commercial operations and therefore these vehicles are under the scanner,” said the official.

The official further stated that several vehicles registered in other states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha and even Uttar Pradesh, have been found working as delivery vehicles for food delivery apps.

The official warned that private vehicles being illegally used for rent-a-bike operations are also under the department’s radar, adding that over 500 registrations were cancelled
last year.

He said more registrations could face cancellation if such illegal activities continue.

