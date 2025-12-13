Vagator’s CO2 nightclub sealed over safety violations

NT Reporter

Anjuna

The joint enforcement and monitoring committee for Bardez on Saturday sealed the premises of CO2 nightclub at Ozrant in Vagator for violating the mandatory safety requirements and over discrepancies with regard to permission for operation.

During the inspection, the committee observed that the nightclub was operating without a valid Fire Safety No Objection Certificate as mandatorily required under fire safety rules. The nightclub also lacked a structural stability certificate as required under the building regulations in the state.

The inspecting committee members also observed non-functional fire-fighting equipment, inadequate or blocked emergency exits and non-compliance with the basic fire prevention and life safety measures.

The establishment has been ordered to be sealed until it complies with all the required safety norms.

It may be noted that authorities on Thursday sealed ‘Goya’ nightclub at Vagator, after it was found to be operating in violation of rules.

An inspection by officials revealed that the premises did not fulfil the mandatory safety requirements apart from also violating provisions of the Tenancy Act.

It may be noted that police have so far arrested six individuals in connection with the Arpora nightclub blaze. The arrested individuals are linked to the club’s management. The primary owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, fled to Thailand but have since been detained there and are awaiting deportation to India. Three government officers have been suspended for alleged regulatory lapses in issuing licences without proper approvals.