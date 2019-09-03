Valpoi locals irked over inaction against stray dog menace

NT NETWORK

Valpoi

The stray dog menace has witnessed a drastic rise over the years in Valpoi.

Residents in most parts of the town have been complaining about presence of stray dogs in their respective areas and have accused the authorities of playing with the lives of the common man by not taking any concrete steps.

“I feel scared while going for night shift duty as the road near the forest training school remains packed with dogs and they chase my bike to some distance,” said a local, who works in a private company. As many as 50 stray dogs roam freely in the forest area and then move in packs to residential areas.

Jamila Shaik, a resident of ward 6, said, “On an average 60-70 stray dogs remain present on the main highway which poses a threat to human life.” She said it is impossible to pass through the area especially at late night and early morning.

Residents of ward 7, especially in Sayyadnagar, have complained that there is a considerable rise in the number of canines in their area.

“We are unsafe here; I don’t know whether these dogs are sterilised or not but I find that the number of dogs has rapidly increased,” said Mohammad Shaik, a class X student.

The rise in number of stray dogs is also annoying the residents as some times the pack of dogs confront people at every corner of the town especially during late hours.

Some said that the VMC or government should appoint an agency to work out a mechanism like the stray cattle management to tackle the dog menace permanently.

A senior citizen said that NGOs should come forward and take up the responsibility of handling stray

dogs.

Valpoi Municipal Council chairperson Aktar Shah affirmed that there is a rise in the number of stray dogs in Valpoi. “I understand it is a serious threat to children as students go to school walking and these dogs may attack them. VMC will discuss the issue and speak to the agency appointed to curb the stray dog menace in the town for a proper solution,” added Shah.