Varca Veterans pip Davorlim

NT NETWORK

Benaulim

Varca Veterans registered a solitary goal win over Davorlim Veterans to enter the quarter finals of the V M Salgaocar Memorial Veterans Soccer tournament organised by Prime Sports Club and played at St John the Baptist Ground, Danddo Benaulim.

Varca were the better team having more possession of the ball but they could not get a breakthrough in the first session.

Davorlim goal keeper Seby D’Costa made two brilliant saves to deny Jana D’Costa and Selvin Barretto of Varca in quick successions.

After the change of ends, Varca got the deserving lead when Davorlim defender Raymond D’Souza handled the ball inside the ‘D’ area to concede a penalty. Charles Rodrigues made no mistake to put Varca ahead. Davorlim tried hard for the equaliser but Varca Defenders Yuri Ferrao and Rommel D’Souza defended well to protect the lead.