Vegetable supply to city market not normalised yet

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The vegetable supply to Panaji municipal market has not yet normalised as many truckers refused to ply their vehicles due to bad roads and bad weather condition.

The Belgaum–Goa road running via Chorla Ghat is not in a motorable condition – there is a lot of mud on the road, and truckers find it risky to ply along.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, the traders dealing in vegetables and fruits informed that they go with their personal vehicles and bring commodities to Goa and sell it as they do not want to lose their valued customers.

“There is no heavy rain and flooding, but the farmers cannot go to their fields and get the vegetables as there is water-logging. In most of the fields, the vegetable crop has either been damaged or destroyed completely due to flooding,” they said.

Several traders at the city market informed that the road via Chorla Ghat has developed cracks, and the truck drivers do not want to take risk as many vehicles suffered breakdown while plying on the road.

“The entire road has developed cracks. There are potholes on the entire road, and so, the trucks break down. And, then there are no chance of repairing the vehicles as there are no workshops in the vicinity. One has to go either to Khanapur or Belgaum to get a mechanic and get the vehicle repaired,” they added.

They further said, “The safe road to Belgaum was through Anmod Ghat, but before the monsoon, the authority concerned has undertaken it repair, and the work is in progress, and only 4-wheelers can ply on it.”

They said, “For the vegetable supply to normalise, as per the demand, will take another week. The concerned authority could not undertake cleaning of the Chorla Ghat road.”