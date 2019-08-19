Verla-Canca VP to appoint agency on trial basis for garbage handling

Mapusa: In a bid to tackle garbage problem, Verla-Canca panchayat has decided to appoint a private agency on trial basis for management of garbage in the village. The proposal for appointment of agency was approved during the ordinary gram sabha of the village held on Sunday.

Sarpanch Milton Marques informed the gram sabha that the panchayat has decided to engage services of ‘Sahas Zero Waste’ for three months. “The agency will commence its task from September 1 and will be paid Rs 47,000 per month and based on its performance, the panchayat will decide on renewal of their contract,” the sarpanch said.

He said that the agency will ensure that the collected garbage is segregated and will also provide database on different types of waste generated in the village and quantum handed over to Saligao treatment plant.

“The agency will also act against roadside dumping wherein the offenders will be fined,” informed Marques. The panchayat has decided to provide two separate bins, for wet and dry garbage, to every household in the village so that segregation can be ensured at source.

During the gram sabha, the villagers also discussed the issue of land for a football ground. Proposal for construction of a shed for village crematorium, to be taken up under RDA, was also

passed.

Another issue which was raised was about release of untreated waste water on the road by a residential complex. On several occasions, the villagers have raised the issue, but nothing has happened in that regard.

Following a discussion, it was proposed to write to the health officer of Siolim primary health centre for necessary action against the defaulters.