Vietnamese film ‘Skin of Youth’bags Golden Peacock at 56th IFFI

NT Reporter

Panaji

Curtains came down on the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in the city on Friday with the organisation of a glittering awards ceremony in the evening.

The Golden Peacock for the Best Feature Film was awarded to Vietnamese film ‘Skin of Youth’, directed by Ashleigh Mayfair.

In the Silver Peacock category, Santosh Davakhar won Best Director for the Marathi film ‘Gondhal’.

Ubeimar Rios received Best Male Actor for the Spanish film ‘A Poet’, while Jara Sofija Ostan bagged the Best Female Actor for her performance in the Slovenian film ‘Little Trouble Girls’.

Best Debut Feature Film of a Director award was shared by Iranian filmmaker Hesam Farahmand and Estonian director Tonis Pill.

Filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi won the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film Award for his film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, which starred actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role. According to a press release, the jury praised the film for its craft and relevance, noting that it effectively depicts key moments from India’s struggle for independence.

In their statement, the jury said the award recognises the film’s strong cinematic values, its historical significance and its compelling portrayal of the freedom movement.

They also congratulated the director, producers, cast and technical crew.

The Best Web Series (OTT) award was bagged by ‘Bandish Bandits’ Season 2. The ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal was presented to Norwegian film ‘Safe House’ for promoting peace and intercultural dialogue.

Legendary actor Rajinikanth was felicitated for completing 50 years in Indian cinema.