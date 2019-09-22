Sunday , 22 September 2019
Vijai: MMC engineers confirmed that they did not check construction sites

September 22, 2019

NT NETWORK

Margao

The  Goa Forward Party chief  and Fatorda  MLA Vijai  Sardesai, on Saturday,  said that “the  Margao Municipal Council (MMC)’s administrative  staff  worked under pressure, and without checking the  construction sites for  open defecation, certificates were issued towards making the state open defecation free, and therefore, it has been a fraud committed by the  Goa government.” 

Sardesai made it clear that  Margao and  Fatorda are not ODF.

Speaking to the media, the  Goa Forward Party chief  said  that MMC engineers  confirmed that they did not check the construction sites, where open defecation is on, since it  (checking of construction sites) was not  specified in the given forms to them.

“MMC engineers told me that they only checked residents and institutions, when I asked them whether  construction sites were checked, they  responded in negative because it was not listed on the given forms,
“he explained.

Sardesai alleged that the officers were pressurised to give certificates of ODF so that the state could be declared as ODF.

“This is a farce. The Panaji Mayor has exposed that the declaration of ODF is a fraud, it also now proven  in Margao and  Fatorda.  The government has to be accountable for it,” he added.

Alleging that there is a huge  scam  in construction of  roads in  Goa,  the Goa  Forward chief demanded a CBI probe into the work of pothole-ridden roads of the state for accountability.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his inspection of the  ongoing work of the  St  Francis Xavier chapel at Maddel, which is to be completed by November 23,  and of the parking zone, where the  night-food market is to be inaugurated on October 2,  Sardesai  said, “There has to be CBI inquiry into the work of roads that were constructed in Goa as there is a huge scam – worse than the  fodder scam of  Bihar. The CBI inquiry is needed for  accountability. The procedure  followed by the PWD in constructing the roads is faulty, otherwise look at the road near the  post office, it has become so thick that it poses a great risk to the vehicle users.”

Sardesai, taking a dig at the  PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar,  who according to  him has made a statement that  the government  requires time till  March 2020 to repair the roads,  said that the slow pace of work would in no way attract tourists to  Goa for whom the  road shows are done on vibrant tourism.  

“Today, everybody is vibrating on the  Goan roads, while tourism department is holding road shows for  vibrant tourism. The condition of roads in Goa will have an impact on 
tourism,” he added.

Sardesai, who was out-of-station and has come down some two days back, said that  the  road stretch from  Arlem to  Ravinda Bhavan Circle will be completed before 
December 13.

