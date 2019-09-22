Vijai: MMC engineers confirmed that they did not check construction sites

NT NETWORK

Margao

The Goa Forward Party chief and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, on Saturday, said that “the Margao Municipal Council (MMC)’s administrative staff worked under pressure, and without checking the construction sites for open defecation, certificates were issued towards making the state open defecation free, and therefore, it has been a fraud committed by the Goa government.”

Sardesai made it clear that Margao and Fatorda are not ODF.

Speaking to the media, the Goa Forward Party chief said that MMC engineers confirmed that they did not check the construction sites, where open defecation is on, since it (checking of construction sites) was not specified in the given forms to them.

“MMC engineers told me that they only checked residents and institutions, when I asked them whether construction sites were checked, they responded in negative because it was not listed on the given forms,

“he explained.

Sardesai alleged that the officers were pressurised to give certificates of ODF so that the state could be declared as ODF.

“This is a farce. The Panaji Mayor has exposed that the declaration of ODF is a fraud, it also now proven in Margao and Fatorda. The government has to be accountable for it,” he added.

Alleging that there is a huge scam in construction of roads in Goa, the Goa Forward chief demanded a CBI probe into the work of pothole-ridden roads of the state for accountability.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his inspection of the ongoing work of the St Francis Xavier chapel at Maddel, which is to be completed by November 23, and of the parking zone, where the night-food market is to be inaugurated on October 2, Sardesai said, “There has to be CBI inquiry into the work of roads that were constructed in Goa as there is a huge scam – worse than the fodder scam of Bihar. The CBI inquiry is needed for accountability. The procedure followed by the PWD in constructing the roads is faulty, otherwise look at the road near the post office, it has become so thick that it poses a great risk to the vehicle users.”

Sardesai, taking a dig at the PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar, who according to him has made a statement that the government requires time till March 2020 to repair the roads, said that the slow pace of work would in no way attract tourists to Goa for whom the road shows are done on vibrant tourism.

“Today, everybody is vibrating on the Goan roads, while tourism department is holding road shows for vibrant tourism. The condition of roads in Goa will have an impact on

tourism,” he added.

Sardesai, who was out-of-station and has come down some two days back, said that the road stretch from Arlem to Ravinda Bhavan Circle will be completed before

December 13.