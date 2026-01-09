Vikas stars for Mormugao

NT Reporter

Chicalim

Mormugao Port Sports Council produced an all-round performance to defeat Sports & Welfare Club of Zaino by 77 runs in the GCA Division B South Zone match at Chicalim on Friday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Mormugao PSC posted a competitive 238, riding on a fluent 83 from Vikas Dessai. Solid support came from Drish Narvekar (44) and Devidas Kholkar (32), ensuring steady momentum through the innings despite disciplined spells from Nagesh Rekdo (4-33) and Raish Khan (3-33).

In reply, SWC Zaino never truly recovered from early setbacks and were eventually bundled out for 161. Prashant Patil stood firm with an unbeaten 57, while Venkatesh Rathod (25) and Dilip Panwar (18) offered brief resistance. The chase, however, was kept firmly in check by Mormugao’s bowling unit, led by Madar Basappa (3-26) and Damodar Kerkar (3-42), with Sandeep Dabholkar and Govind Sawal chipping in effectively. Vikas Dessai was named Player of the Match for his decisive knock.