Villagers living within Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary a neglected lot

Panaji: Although 20 years have passed since the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary came into being, the state government has failed to settle claims of the villagers living in the jurisdiction of the particular reserve forest, as no forest settlement officer has been appointed to do so.

The Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary situated in Sattari taluka was notified in May 1999 by the then governor when the state had been under President’s rule.

As per Clause C of sub-section 1 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the state government should appoint a forest settlement officer after notifying a wildlife sanctuary or reserve forest area to inquire into and determine the existence, nature and extent of any rights claimed in favour of any person in or over any land comprised within such limits or in or over any forest produce, and to deal with the same as provided in the act.

However, the state government has failed to appoint a full-time forest settlement officer in the case of the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.

Sources in the forest department recalled that the government had appointed Sabaji Shetye, the then senior officer in the revenue department, as a forest settlement officer for settling claims vis-a-vis the wildlife sanctuary.

However, the particular official failed to deal with claims of the affected people.

Now after many years, the forest department has moved a proposal to the government, seeking appointment of a forest settlement officer, who should be from the revenue department and not less than rank of a deputy collector.

A senior officer said that a few days back the forest department moved the proposal to the government for appointing an FSO to determine and settle the claims of the villagers living in the jurisdiction of the particular sanctuary.

In May 2019, a protest in the wildlife sanctuary turned violent when a group of people from Sattari villages set fire to a forest check-post, asserting that their ancestors had cultivated the land which has now been demarcated as a protected area under the sanctuary.