Villagers oppose mega housing project in Sancoale

Hundreds of locals from Cortailim constituency along with activists held a peaceful protest rally from Chicalim to Sancoale plateau to oppose mega housing project behind MES College.

They fear that such mega housing projects would have adverse effect on the civic amenities and natural resources like land, water and air.

Social Activist Dr Claude Alvares said this upcoming massive housing projects will house population over 20,000 people. Presently, there is no adequate water, fresh air for the people of Sancolae.