Villages near Chapora river alerted as Tillari water may be released

NT NETWORK

Bicholim

With heavy rain occurring in Maharashtra and Goa border region, villages located near the Tillari dam in Maharashtra and villages on the banks of Chapora river in Goa have been put on alert, as water from the Tillari dam is likely to be released on Thursday.

As the water level of the Anjunem dam in Keri, Sattari, reached 92 metres, authorities released water by opening all the four gates on Wednesday.

With renewed spells of heavy rainfall over the last few days, Sankhali and Bicholim areas witnessed a flood-like situation, as the water level of Valvanti and Bicholim rivers surged. The water level of Valvanti river was recorded at 2.80 metres, while that of Bicholim river at 3.65 metres. The disaster management cell kept a watch on the situation.

Waterlogging occurred at Sonarpeth and Bicholim market area due to clogged gutters. However, occurrence of flooding was ruled out by an official. Pumps at Sankhali pumping station were put into operation and excess water was pumped out from the market area to prevent flooding. The Amthane dam was overflowing.

The government machinery including personnel of disaster management cell, fire personnel and police are fully prepared to handle any flood-like situation, said an official. People residing near the banks of Valvanti and Bicholim rivers have been asked to be cautious, said Bicholim mamlatdar Praveenjay Pandit.