Virat Kohli launches FC Goa’s new jersey

FC Goa launched their jersey for the sixth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Bambolim Stadium on Monday in the presence of team co-owner and captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli. The gaurs promised an exciting new season in tune with their annual campaign #BeGoa which embodies the Goan spirit that has always dared to be different.

Addressing the gathering Kohli said that it is always great being in Goa because the fans here are passionate about football. “As sportsmen when we see fans in the stadium genuinely cheering for a team, that is what drives us,” he said.

Kohli has been a part of the club since its inception and considers this journey astonishing; he credits FC Goa coach, Sergio Lobera for taking the team to greater heights. “All the people that have been involved from day one deserve a special mention. What has happened in the last two years has been at a different level and the one person who deserves the credit is our coach Sergio,” said Kohli admitting that Lobera understands what the club needs and has a larger vision for the club.

Kohli further said that from a spectator’s point of view, Goa is the most exciting team to watch. He praised the developmental team and stated that FC Goa has the ability to take Indian football further.

He also thanked the fans for their continuous support and said: “I think mutual support is something that goes a long way in creating a culture for the club which I see alive in Goa – so let that never die. Whether we win the title or we don’t the spirit is what is important. The way you support the team and the team plays for you is eventually the most important thing,” said Kohli. He also told the fans that as long as that relationship is alive the team will remain the top team in the country.

In his address, team captain Mandar Rao Desai commented that it has been a long journey with FC Goa, having played for five seasons. On behalf of the team, he promised the fans that they would try their best at the ISL and Super Cup.