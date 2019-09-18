Vishwajit: Gadkari has assured to set up extension unit of tech centre in state

Panaji: Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane, on Tuesday, informed that the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari has assured that Goa will have an extension unit of one of the technology centres to be set up across the country.

Rane, who is in national capital, called on Gadkari and MSME Secretary Arun Panda and other officials.

He further said that the discussion was also held on setting up of four clusters in Goa.

“We are waiting for approval for four clusters to be set up in Goa. Land for the clusters will be provided by the state government. Gadkari also mentioned that the central government is planning to set up technology centres across the country, and I am pleased to inform everyone that Goa will have one of the extension centres. We also discussed the possibility of setting up a joint venture with the central government and we will be exploring the various modalities with the Ministry,” he added.

Rane maintained that this will definitely benefit the people of Goa and the Industries Department.

“It has been a dream of the Industries Department to have a project of such a scale in order to bring in economic development in the state which shall benefit the common people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rane, who holds health portfolio, also held a comprehensive meeting with the Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan.

“We discussed in detail with regards to the Health Department of Goa. I will be having a follow-up meeting with him in the first week of October to discuss various other issues,” he added.

The Health Minister informed that the subjects like STEMI-Goa initiative, the upcoming private medical college in South Goa District Hospital building and other outreach programmes

of the state were also discussed during the meeting, and added that he has also placed a request for

setting up All India Institute of Medical Sciences

in Goa.

“The state government is also looking forward to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary scheme of Ayushmaan Bharat to provide quality healthcare for all and integrate the same with the vision of the

state,” he said.