Vishwajit to chase AIIMS Goa dream

Panaji

Stating that his aim is to transform healthcare system in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said that he will pursue the proposal on setting up All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Goa with the central government.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Rane, “I am meeting the principal secretary to the Prime Minister on September 18 to pursue setting up of AIIMS in Goa. Our file is pending for a long time. The proposal for setting up AIIMS in Goa is under process… I will have clarity from the central government when I meet the principal secretary to the Prime Minister on September 18.”

He maintained that there is adequate land in Dharbandora and Sattari talukas to set up the proposed AIIMS.

“We have a lot of barren lands: there is approximately 22 lakh square metre of land. If the Centre gives its in-principle approval then we will identify the land after consulting the





Chief Minister,” he said.

Stating that the state has witnessed less confirmed cases of dengue this year as compared to last year, Rane claimed that in the last three months three people are suspected to have died due to this deadly disease.

“This year dengue cases are less as compared to last year. However, the number of deaths have been more than last year. It is the duty of not only the health ministry; we also need support from people to tackle the disease…,” he said, adding the GMC administration has been instructed to provide all required treatment to dengue patients.

He said that 42 chikungunya cases have also been reported from January to July this year.

Builders and village panchayats should be vigilant, he said, urging them to clear mosquito breeding sites.

“We will have to tell the builders to be alert as they convert their construction sites into shanties. I will ask the health department to immediately withdraw NOCs given to them if they do not abide by norms,” Rane maintained.

He said the Public Health Act will be amended for imposing heavy fines on builders and corporates who fail to comply with the rules and regulations while carrying out construction work.

Rane said the government intends to set up a private medical college in Margao which will be linked to the South Goa district hospital.

The minister said the proposed college will bring in additional MBBS and other medical seats for Goa, and will also provide quality healthcare to the people of South Goa district.

The health department is going to run at least three hospitals through the PPP model to improve efficiency of the facilities offered at the hospitals.

When questioned as to why he insists on running hospitals on the PPP mode when former chief minister Manohar Parrikar had rejected such a proposal, Rane said, “We don’t need to dig into the past… what our Prime Minister says is the new way forward, and there are NITI Ayog guidelines… Let us talk about that, as that is the way forward. There is no other way… no government in the country will have that type of resources to run the hospital at that level of efficiency.”

The government has planned to create an ‘economic activity cell’ for mahila mandals under the department of women and child. A digital dashboard has already been created which will be linked to all the offices of child development project officers, and the same data will also be shared with the Centre to get the required funds.

Rane said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will take an appropriate decision on the recruitment process being carried out by the directorate of health services and the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

“I have faith in the Chief Minister that he will find a solution to this issue… He is not responsible for constituting the high-powered committee and the inter-departmental committee of officers for assessing manpower requirement. They were formed by the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar,” he said while interacting with the media.

Stating that we should give time to the Chief Minister to resolve the issue, Rane said, “There are various issues involved in recruitment… The Chief Minister has to factor in financial burden vis-a-vis the vacant posts. But I am confident that the Chief Minister will take an appropriate decision in this regard.”