Vishwajit’s ‘statement’ was correct: FSSAI chairperson

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Claiming that the statement that was made by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane that the formalin found in fish was within a permissible limit was correct, the chairperson of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Rita Teotia, on Thursday, claimed that around 6,000 fish samples tested for formalin during the last two years were either proved to be negative or found to have formalin in negligible quantity.

“Ever since Quality Council of India was roped in by the Goa government, they have taken up something in excess of 3,000 samples, and they have done randomisation and some of these samples have been sent for testing. So, although they have come out negative they have been sent for further testing that has also shown negative. Another 3000 odd samples tested over this period have also come to nil or negligible level,” Teotia said informing that these figures were provided to her by the state food and drugs department.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, she said that the kits developed by Central Institute of Fisheries Technology were being used by QCI officials to test fish samples, adding that another set of samples are also being tested in the private as well as public laboratories.

Teotia said that the FSSAI has provided ‘high-end sensitive equipment’ to strengthen the FDA laboratory at Bambolim, which will now enable the food regulatory body to conduct accurate and precise testing of fish samples.

CEO of FSSAI Pawan Kumar Agarwal said that a limit has been set for naturally occurring formalin in fish, however, he clarified that formalin is not allowed to be added as a preservative or as an additive.

“Over the issue of formalin in fish there was more concern than required in Goa but having said this even if there is a minor concern it is our responsibility to address the concern and clear what are the safe and unsafe levels,” he said admitting that CIFT kits only provide approximations of formalin used in fish and further laboratory tests were required.

Speaking further, he stressed on the need to have research study so as to ascertain the relation between rising cancer cases in Goa with formalin.

Agarwal said that the rising incidence of food-borne illnesses and diet-related disorders amongst people including the young generation was a cause of worry.

“Diet-related disorders are mainly because of the unhealthy food that we eat and the consequences are far bigger… the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases. Rising childhood obesity is a cause of worry for India and the world. Making changes in diet, eating right and light is important. Having a little less than what you want to have is the best way to maintain good health,” he said.