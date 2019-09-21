Visit Greece for a perfect getaway

Visit the beautiful country that has so much more to offer than just blue and white architecture

The beautiful Balkan country of Greece spread across a sparkling blue Aegean Sea is much more than just a romantic getaway. With its picture perfect beauty and idyllic backdrop, the sun-kissed islands are sure to gift you with numerous dreamy stories to take back with you.

Visit the beautiful Greek islands that are sunlight through the year. Explore the islands on a cruise and enjoy sun-kissed beaches, superb natural landscapes, cosmopolitan resorts and traditional settlements alike or taste exquisite local dishes with your better half.

Santorini, Mykonos and Corfu rank among the most popular romantic getaways in Greece, but don’t forget to pay a visit to the rest of the Aegean and Ionian islands as well!