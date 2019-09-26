‘War at sea’ for fish

Calangute : Goan waters witnessed ‘a war at sea’ between Goan fishermen and fishermen from Karnataka, as the latter had been illegally carrying out bull trawling off Baga beach for the last four days, infuriating the locals fishers.

Local fishermen said that more than 40 high-speed fishing boats from Malpe in Karnataka were illegally carrying out bull trawling in the Goan waters close to the Baga beach.

The presence of the Karnataka boats close to the shore raised the hackles of Goans fishermen, and some 15 fishers from Baga intercepted one of the vessels involved in bull trawling.

Lourdes Gonsalves told reporters that the Baga fishermen caught a fishing vessel of Malpe fishermen, who were illegally carrying out bull trawling using 750hp engine in the close proximity of the Baga shore.

Marie Fernandes said that Goan fishermen are not getting any catch due to the bull trawling by the Karnataka fishing boats.

“Fifteen local fishermen picked up courage, armed themselves with sticks and ventured into the sea on our fishing boat. They attacked the Karnataka fishing vessel and fishermen,” Fernandes said.

The driver of the fishing vessel and two crewmembers were apprehended and brought onto the shore. They were speaking in Kannada and were in touch with the fishermen aboard the other fishing vessels, seeking help.

Dinesh, one of the apprehended crewmembers, told ‘The Navhind Times’ that more than 40 fishing boats from Karnataka had been fishing in the Goan waters for the last four days.

“We fish for 10 days at a stretch. We fish in the waters of Ratnagiri, Mumbai and Goa,” Dinesh said.

The local fishermen rued that the government has failed to take action against bull trawling, although several complaints were made.

However, Ports Minister and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, who visited Baga beach, said the fisheries department does not have powers to file a police complaint, or arrest crewmembers and attach the fishing vessels involved in bull trawling.

“Only fine can be imposed on them,” he said, opining that amendments to laws must be made.

There is a central notification banning bull trawling and LED light fishing, he said, adding that we do not have strong laws to stop this illegal fishing.

Coastal police station PI Milind Bhumikar also said there is no rule to arrest the outside fishermen.

“if this happen then our fishermen venturing into their waters will also be arrested by their police,” Bhumikar explained.

General secretary of the Goenchea Ramponnkarancho Ekvott Olancio Simoes castigated the government for not taking any action against bull trawling and LED fishing.