Waste corporation to inspect Sonsoddo in next 10 days: Lobo

Margao: Minister for Waste Management Michael Lobo on Thursday said that the Goa Solid Waste Management Corporation (GSWMC) would be inspecting the Sonsoddo plant in the next ten days after it announced that it would take over the garbage dump. The Minister however urged the municipality to take up the task of taking the land back from the contractors.

He also added that the garbage treatment plants similar to the one in Saligao was being finalised for South Goa including at Cacora and Verna and that along with Sonsoddo, it would handle all of the district’s garbage.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Margao, the Minister said, “The legal battle of Sonsoddo is ongoing in the court. But the garbage that was 70,000 tonnes has today become 2.50 lakh tonnes. We have already opened tenders to do the remediation process for the existing dump. But the dump has increased because the contractor is blaming the municipality that they were not giving segregated waste. Since treatment is not happening, the municipality has to take the entire area back from the contractor. It is high time that the contractor should listen to the municipality and give it back. The money part will be decided by the court.”

He also said an inspection would be held with officials soon. “In the next 10 to 12 days we will visit the dump with the collector, pollution control board and related departments including the chief officer and chairperson of the municipality. But my request to the municipality councillors is to think positive and work for the people that elected them. At the same plant we will put up the facilities but it will take between four to five months. We will definitely give you results and the 2.50 lakh tonne dump will also be remediated,” said Lobo.

As for the other garbage plants the minister said that all of South Goa’s garbage would be dealt with once they finalised work on the Cacora and Verna plants.

Work on the Cacora plant, he said was expected to start soon.